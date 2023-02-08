Andrew Lee Carpenter

September 2, 1977 - January 31, 2023.

Andrew Lee Carpenter passed away unexpectedly on January 31, 2023, at the age of 45. Andy was born September 2, 1977, in Elko, Nevada, to George Carpenter and Peggy (Copen) Carpenter. He first appeared during one of his favorite times in Elko - The Fair. Andrew was the middle child of five and made sure to live up to those expectations.

Andy attended school in Elko and graduated from EHS in 1997. Andy was well known for his sense of humor, always including everyone in the joke, even if you weren't sure whether he was serious. He grew up active in the community, participating in baseball, basketball, Taekwondo, and rodeo. Andy was the best 8-ball player and often ran the table on people who chose to pick up a stick against him.

He loved Fruity Pebbles with marshmallows and Nutella, but his favorite was bacon, and he was sure to tell you what he thought about you if you disagreed. His favorite dish to eat and share was "Messed Up Beans," a secret family recipe. He listened to 90's music, loved a baseball cap, and could eat more than you think. He loved watching wrestling with friends and family, often surprising people with his speed and skill.

Andy married his high school sweetheart, Jamie Hughes in 1998, and together they had three children, Mia, Shadrach, and Jakib. As a family, they spent time in Elko and Mobile, AL, but anywhere they went, Andy was a jack-of-all-trades making friends and using his very varied skillset to work jobs of all kinds.

Andy was preceded in death by his wife, Jamie; his father, George; father-in-law, Jim Hughes; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

He is survived by his three children: Mia (Frankie), Shadrach, and Jakib Carpenter; his mother, Peggy; and his siblings: Susan (Jeff) Blackburn, Mike (Morgan) Carpenter, Scott (Heather) Carpenter, and Kadee (Darren) Johnson, as well as several nieces and nephews, and multiple aunts and uncles.

Services will be held at a later date.