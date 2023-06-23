BOISE, ID - On May 23, 2023, our beloved ama, Anita Garate Sarasua, 83, went to heaven. Anita was born on July 21, 1939, in Boise, Idaho to Dolores Zubizaretta Garate and Antonio Garate. She graduated from Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls, Idaho in 1957. Anita met the love of her life, Jose Maria Sarasua, in 1956 and they were married on January 18, 1958. Joe and Anita were married for 65 years and during that time they had four children, JoAnn, Jose Luis, Maria, and Ricardo. In 1964, their little family moved to Elko, NV where they took ownership of the Star Hotel. Anita and her husband worked side by side for 25 years and in 1989 they sold the Star and moved back to Boise where they have lived ever since.