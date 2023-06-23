Anita Garate Sarasua
July 21, 1939 - May 23, 2023
BOISE, ID - On May 23, 2023, our beloved ama, Anita Garate Sarasua, 83, went to heaven. Anita was born on July 21, 1939, in Boise, Idaho to Dolores Zubizaretta Garate and Antonio Garate. She graduated from Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls, Idaho in 1957. Anita met the love of her life, Jose Maria Sarasua, in 1956 and they were married on January 18, 1958. Joe and Anita were married for 65 years and during that time they had four children, JoAnn, Jose Luis, Maria, and Ricardo. In 1964, their little family moved to Elko, NV where they took ownership of the Star Hotel. Anita and her husband worked side by side for 25 years and in 1989 they sold the Star and moved back to Boise where they have lived ever since.
Anita is survived by her children and her loving husband of 65 years, Jose Maria, who diligently and compassionately cared for her up to the moment of her passing.
Anita was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Antonio Garate, Jr.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.