February 15, 1954—June 20, 2022

RENO—It is with great sadness that the family of Ann Evans announces her peaceful passing on June 20, 2022 after a long illness. Ann was born in Elko on February 15, 1954, to Charles (Chach) and Mary Evans. She was active in both school and community organizations during her school years graduating from Elko High School in 1972 and attending Oregon State University and the University of Nevada-Reno majoring in elementary education. She was employed at McClelland Labs for many years.

Ann was a person of faith and was a devoted member of the Secular Discalced Carmelite Group/Our Lady, the Desert Rose, and an active parishioner of Saint Therese Church of the Little Flower in Reno. She loved to read, watch old movies, and enjoyed a good puzzle. She was the keeper of the family’s history including over four generations in Elko. She cherished the time she spent at the family ranch in Lamoille. She was often teased by family of being just a tad stubborn and hard-headed, traits often blamed on the red hair she inherited from our mother though we all knew they came from our father. She will be missed.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sally. She is survived by her sisters: Sue Cunningham and Patty Evans; her nephew, John Cunningham (Becca) and niece, Mary Benner (Jeremy); a grandniece, Mia Cunningham and two grandnephews: Nicolas Cunningham and Lane Benner.

A private service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Ann’s name to the Northeastern Nevada Museum.