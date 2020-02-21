Anna Bianucci Brown

Anna dedicated many hours to Carlin’s PTA and Booster Club going door to door selling ads for the calendars, jackets, and hats. She was a member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary. Mom had a contagious smile and no matter where you would go whether it be the supermarket, post office, bank, or a restaurant, everyone would ask us, “How is your mom?” Her lifelong friend and husband Buzz, would hunt every September to November starting with dove season and ending with deer and Chuckar. She made polenta with the doves in a sugo sauce that was to put a smile on everyone’s face. Making a gourmet meal with venison and chuckar was always a hit with her sons or friends. Her boys were excused from school for hunting as this was a family tradition and the secretaries would just smile. Every fall you could find Buzz and Anna picking pine nuts, elderberry, and her not so favorite chokecherry to make jelly for Buzz. She always had that smile working away canning, reminding Buzz that this was all a labor of love for him. She would send us to the grocery store to buy Copenhagen for our dad with a signed note. We would pedal back home with the new roll and it was always checked to be sure the date on the bottom had the freshest stamp. We knew when we were in trouble as English went to Italian in .5 seconds and her voice would become a little louder. We would eventually make her smile and she couldn’t stay mad at us for too long.