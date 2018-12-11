Anna M. Montoya

October 20, 1952—December 7, 2018
On December 7, 2018 heaven gained an angel as Anna lost her courageous fight with a long illness. She was born and raised in the Twin Falls area and moved to Wells in her later life. Anna met the love of her life, Roger and they settled in Wells. She enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and her furry children. She will most be remembered for her golden heart and her willingness to help and put others before herself.
Anna is preceded in death by her mother, Lucindia; father, Walter Tews and son, Mackey Montoya. She is survived by the love of her life, Roger, Wells; daughter, Tammy (Jody) Doblin, Texas; son, Roger Montoya, Fernley; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many close family members and friends. All will miss her dearly.
Services will be held at the Catholic Church in Wells at 10:00a.m., December 14, 2018.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Wells Senior Center would be appreciated.
