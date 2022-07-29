November 16, 1948—July 21, 2022

Anna M. (Wright) Whited passed away July 21, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. Anna was born November 16, 1948 to Willard and Florence Wright and was the youngest of three children. Anna was raised in Elko, Nevada and liked to prospect the surrounding mountains with her family. She was involved in Girls Scouts and her grandmother enrolled her in Tap Dancing.

Anna also enjoyed spending time on her uncles’ ranch in Ruby Valley and this is where she met her best friend and love of her life, Jim Whited, when she was 16. They were married in 1968 upon Jim’s return from the Army and in 1969 they started their own family having two daughters, Tracy and Kelly. They lived on the Warm Creek Ranch that was owned by Jim’s sister and brother-in-law, Vernon and Joan Westwood and later sold to Anna’s Aunt and Uncle, Steve and Mavis Wright. Jim and Anna worked on their family’s ranch until 1980 when they purchased a piece of their own property on Highway 93 on Tobar Flat. Here, with the help of family and friends, they were able to start their own family hay farm.

The life of a farmer isn’t easy. Anna would get up at 4:00 a.m. to rake hay and when that was done, she would then hop on the swather for a full day of cutting hay or anything else that may need to be done. After a long day of farming, Anna still made sure that her family had a nice dinner to sit down and enjoy. In addition to all she did on the farm, Anna still found time to volunteer at the kid’s school and to get them to the many activities that they were involved in.

Once her daughters were in high school, Anna started working at the 4 Way Casino as a cashier and helping with the drop. Anna loved to socialize and she had many laughs with her coworkers and stories that she would share with Jim at the end of her day. Anna would retire from the 4 Way after 25+ years.

In Anna’s spare time, she enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Whether, it was telling stories with Jim, playing a wicked game of cribbage, snow skiing, boating, relaxing at the resorts in Mexico, golfing or soaking in a water tower, you knew if Anna was there you were going to have a good time. Anna’s favorite saying was, “let’s go and get lost.” When she said this, we knew to pack a lunch, load up in the truck and go for a drive.

Anna was loved immensely and will be missed beyond measure but we hope her friends and family will find comfort in knowing she is now at peace and reunited with family and friends in heaven.

Anna is survived by husband, Jim Whited; daughter, Tracy (Mike) Leach; grandchildren: Kailynn, Hannah, Brendan, Brady and Cameron; sister, Barbara Colby; brother, Doug Wright; along with many cousins; nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; and close friends. She is preceded in death by her mother and father; daughter, Kelly and grandson, Tony.

The family wishes to thank Genesis Home Healthcare and Horizon Hospice for the care and love you shown Anna over these last few months. The family respectfully requests, in lieu of flowers or gifts, that donations be made to Horizon Hospice P.O. Box 2284, Elko,NV 89801.

A service for Anna will be held at the Presbyterian Church in Wells, Nevada at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, August 6, 2022 followed by a celebration of life at the Chimney Rock Golf Course.