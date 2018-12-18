Try 1 month for 99¢
The Montoya Family would like to sincerely thank all of you for your prayers and support for our loss of Anna. A special thank you to Audrey Spratling, Father Joe Betaso and Burns Funeral Home.

Celebrate
the life of: Anna Montoya
