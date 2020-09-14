Anne Braun Schott

Anne Pinet Braun Schott was born July 11, 1921 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Marie Anna Pinet Hannigan Braun and Ernest Eugene Braun. She was the youngest of seven children. We believe her parents stopped when they saw perfection. She graduated from Walnut Hills High School – with a session of summer school to pass the math. Her stories of the depression, WWII, and her youth were fascinating to listen to. Anne loved listening to her Big Band favorites while we polished her nails during our visits. She held various jobs in her youth of which the one she was most proud of was being a draftsman. There she met her husband, John R. Schott, Architect, and their marriage produced three children; Mark, Dave, and Martha. Mom and Dad later divorced. Life just gets complicated.