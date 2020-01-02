Anthony Curtis Tom was born on April 18, 1948, in Elko, Nevada, to Roy Tom and Leona Tybo. On December 26, 2019, Anthony passed away in Lee, Nevada, at the age of 71. He was a proud member of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone. He is survived by his daughters, Antonette Tom of Des Moines, Iowa; Melanie and Greg Phillips of Richland, Washington; Shawna Tom and Perry Thompson of Dallas, Oregon; his sisters, Lavonne Tom, of Lee, Nevada; Marjorie Green, of Elko, Nevada; nephew, Kirby Thomas; Grandsons, Eris Pinto, Elizha Pinto, Jaymz Ike, Dale Shaw III, Darion Shaw and Devon Shaw; and granddaughters, Tonya Phillips, Tatiana Aguilar, Barbelyn Tom, Elise Phillips and Shylee Phillips; and nine great grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents.

He attended and graduated from Phoenix Indian School. After high school, Anthony enlisted in the United States Air Force and served our country from 1967 to 1971 and was honorably discharged on August 27, 1971. Upon his discharge from the military, he relocated to the Bay Area, went to and graduated from the California College of Arts and Crafts. Anthony served as a South Fork Band Council member and was a multiple term Chairman of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone. He served as a member of the Te-Moak Housing Board of Commissioners and for many years, was a member of the Elko Band Pow-Wow Committee.

Anthony was an well respected artist, creating some of the finest Native American works of art, in color pencil, and, he was a master at beadworking — his works were truly one of a kind including his legendary Shoshone roses. He was always happy to share his knowledge with others, as long as you could handle Sam Cook, the Temptations or other various 50’s/60’s music blaring in the background. He truly loved music and drew great inspiration from it. He enjoyed handgame tournaments and won many championship jackets but the most precious thing about his handgame travels was the many friends he made along the way. He loved to watch his family dance and sing at pow-wows and travelled to many celebrations throughout the United States and Canada over the years. He enjoyed watching the Elko High School football and basketball teams play over the years. You could usually find him center court or midfield front row. He made sure everyone knew he loved his Oakland Raiders his entire life!