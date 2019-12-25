December 8, 1960 – December 14, 2019
Arnold “Abby” Ray Kurt, 59, of Elko, NV, passed away on December 14, 2019, after struggling with many health-related issues. We know that he is at peace with no pain. Abby was born on December 8, 1960 to Wanda and Harold (deceased) Kurt in The Dalles, OR. He graduated from Kellogg High School in 1961.
After graduation, he began working at Stover’s and then began working at Western State Caterpillar in Spokane, WA and later transferred to Meridian, ID. In 2005, he moved to Elko, NV where he worked for Cashman Caterpillar Equipment until he retired in 2018. In 2000 Abby met Julie Culver and they were married later in 2002. They have a son, Cooper Kurt, as well as step children Jonathan, Josh, Janelle and Jared Culver. From his previous marriage he had an adopted daughter, Kendra Kurt and a step son Matt Gardner. Abby loved his church, Living Stones as well as singing Christian and Country music. In his younger years he enjoyed bowling and refereeing basketball. After retiring in 2018, Abby spent his time with his son, Cooper and enjoying his 8 grandchildren as much as possible.
Abby is predeceased by his father, Harold Kurt, grandparents Edith and Matt Buschbacher. He is survived by his wife, Julie Kurt; Jonathan Culver, Josh Culver, Janelle Culver, Jared Culver, Kendra Lloyd (James), Cooper Kurt; and his eight grandchildren, Carter, Jozlyn, Jonah, Jarren, Henley, Jalen, Marshall and Parker. His mother, Wanda Kurt Gunning; his sister, Valerie Schultz (Matt), their children Jennifer and Scott; his brother Harold Kurt (Stacey) their children Michael and Nicholas, Matt Gardner,
His celebration of Life will be held on January 11th 2020 at 2:30 in the afternoon at Living Stones. His favorite color is Orange and we would like to invite all to celebrate with us by wearing his favorite color. A taco bar will be available at the conclusion of the celebration. A go-fund me account has been set up in lieu of gifts or flowers.
