Arnold “Abby” Ray Kurt, 59, of Elko, NV, passed away on December 14, 2019, after struggling with many health-related issues. We know that he is at peace with no pain. Abby was born on December 8, 1960 to Wanda and Harold (deceased) Kurt in The Dalles, OR. He graduated from Kellogg High School in 1961.

After graduation, he began working at Stover’s and then began working at Western State Caterpillar in Spokane, WA and later transferred to Meridian, ID. In 2005, he moved to Elko, NV where he worked for Cashman Caterpillar Equipment until he retired in 2018. In 2000 Abby met Julie Culver and they were married later in 2002. They have a son, Cooper Kurt, as well as step children Jonathan, Josh, Janelle and Jared Culver. From his previous marriage he had an adopted daughter, Kendra Kurt and a step son Matt Gardner. Abby loved his church, Living Stones as well as singing Christian and Country music. In his younger years he enjoyed bowling and refereeing basketball. After retiring in 2018, Abby spent his time with his son, Cooper and enjoying his 8 grandchildren as much as possible.