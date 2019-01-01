Try 1 month for 99¢
Arshella Marie Cassing

October 9, 1947—December 26, 2018

Arshella Marie (Widmer) Cassing passed away after a brave battle with cancer. Our little trooper left us on December 26, 2018 in Placerville,CA. She was 71 years young. Shelly was born in Elko, NV on October 9, 1947 to William (Bill) and Louise Widmer of Wells, NV.

She enjoyed several hobbies such as collecting dolls, doing ceramics, photography and cross word puzzles.

Shelly is survived by her four children: Gina (Dusty) Ritter of Dunsmuir, CA, Jodi (Grant) Martin of Libby, MT, Mike (Brie) Kent of Goldendale, WA, and Steven (Kim) Kent of Pollock Pines, CA. She has 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers and one sister: David (Linda) Widmer of Fallon, NV., Bruce (Judie) Widmer of Wells, NV., and Marsha Burgess of Carson City, NV.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 5, 2018 at the Wells Cemetery at 10:00 a.m.

