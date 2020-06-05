Arthur Tony Walter Fromeyer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 6, 2019 – May 14, 2020

Arthur Fromeyer, 7 months old, passed away unexpectedly on May 14, 2020 at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born on October 6, 2019 in Fallon, Nevada to parents Chelsea Gropp and Allan Fromeyer, Sr. During Arthur’s short seven months here on earth he touched many lives and was loved deeply by family and friends.

Arthur is survived by his parents, Chelsea Gropp and Arthur Fromeyer, Sr.; brothers, Charlie Gropp Fiack, Allan (AJ) Fromeyer, Jr. and Hunter Riley Mays; grandparents, Greg and Shannon Gropp of Elko; Janet and Tony Utley of Carlin and Susan and Chris Arnold of Carson City, as well as great grandmother, Dorothea Gallaher.

His life was a brief gift to us that will live on just as his heart valves and other organs that were donated and gratefully received by those who were in need.

Arthur will forever be our beautiful “Peach” with eyes so bright that saw the Wonder and Beauty of the world.

A Celebration of Arthur’s Life will be held at a later date.