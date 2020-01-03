You have free articles remaining.
December 18, 1967 – December 27, 2019
Arthur William Wolford, of Tehachapi, CA, entered into rest on 12-27-19. A Memorial Service will be held on January 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., located at Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc., 321 West F Street, Tehachapi, CA 93561. Wear your favorite team jersey! A full obituary will be posted in a future issue. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
