Arthur William Wolford

Obituaries

December 18, 1967 – December 27, 2019

Arthur William Wolford, of Tehachapi, CA, entered into rest on 12-27-19. A Memorial Service will be held on January 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., located at Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc., 321 West F Street, Tehachapi, CA 93561. Wear your favorite team jersey! A full obituary will be posted in a future issue. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.

