Arvin Wilford Winkelkotter

Arvin served a 2½-year mission in the Central States Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After his mission, he went into the Army Reserves. He then reunited with a longtime family friend Mardine Riser; they were married in the Salt Lake City Temple on July 23, 1963 and made their home in Salt Lake City. They have 7 children, 23 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. He started his working career with Sunkist and went on to work for the Union Pacific Railroad. He was given a management position that moved his family to Elko, Nevada in 1985. He enjoyed working in his yard taking care of his trees. He served many positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He also enjoyed working on his Family History and learning about his ancestors.