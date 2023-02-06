Ashley Ann Brown-Ruffino
January 26, 1987—January 19, 2023
Ashley Ann Brown-Ruffino born January 26, 1987 in Elko, NV to Ronald and Lisa Brown. After high school she moved to Phoenix, AZ where she met the love of her life, Thomas Ruffino, later married in 2009 and had two beautiful boys, Vance Robert (11) and Zane Thomas (8). Ashley loved children, family, friends, and history. Her life goal was to be a teacher and was able to find a joy in being a preschool teacher and substitute teacher for Elko County Schools. Ashley loved to research family history and explore new places to travel.
Ashley is survived by her husband, Thomas and two sons: Vance and Zane; brother, Justin (niece Gracie); half sister, Audra; father, Ron; mother, Lisa and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and maternal grandmother.
Memorial service will be held on February 11th at 11am at the LDS Church at 2310 Sagecrest Drive in Elko. In leu of flowers the family has setup a GoFundMe account in Ashley’s name to help her family in this difficult time.
