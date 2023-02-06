Ashley Ann Brown-Ruffino born January 26, 1987 in Elko, NV to Ronald and Lisa Brown. After high school she moved to Phoenix, AZ where she met the love of her life, Thomas Ruffino, later married in 2009 and had two beautiful boys, Vance Robert (11) and Zane Thomas (8). Ashley loved children, family, friends, and history. Her life goal was to be a teacher and was able to find a joy in being a preschool teacher and substitute teacher for Elko County Schools. Ashley loved to research family history and explore new places to travel.