Barbara Jean Mithcell

August 7, 1924 – August 14, 2018

Barbara Jean Mitchell (Shirley) died peacefully of natural causes on August 14, 2018. She was at her home in Sparks, Nevada, and her family and loved ones were with her. Barbara was 94 years old.

Barbara was the only child of Les and Jesse Shirley, and grew up happily in the Pacific Northwest. Upon graduation from high school, Barbara attended business college and found a job working in administration at the University of California, Davis. It was there she met the love of her life, Douglas Chapin Mitchell. They were married and Barbara began her full-life adventure. She was always open to change and was adaptable wherever she landed. Eventually, Barbara, along with her five children, moved from Sacramento, California to the XJ Ranch, 30 miles south of Jiggs, Nevada. It had been her husband’s dream, and she was ready for the challenge. The family ran the ranch until the late 1970’s, at which time Barbara and Doug moved to Elko. Barbara, having spent the past 30 years raising her family and becoming a recognized ranch woman, immediately started working full-time. She managed the bakery at Albertsons, worked with the Division of Child Support, and became a welcoming figure at the Northeastern Nevada Museum. In addition, she was a long-time volunteer for Hospice.

Barbara leaves behind her children, Waddie Bruce Mitchell, Maribeth Cassinelli and Jacqueline Ann Hinds, as well as her 11 grandchildren (including Gordon Mitchell Henderson). They, as well as all who knew her, will remember her for her hilarious sense of humor, her kind and loving heart, and her willingness to do anything for others. She had many hobbies, including playing the piano, reading, and playing bridge. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband and two daughters, Suzanne Anita Mitchell and Robyn Christine Henderson.

The family wishes to extend its heartfelt appreciation to Ramon and Malou Alano, owners of Sacred Heart Residence, as well as Barbara’s personal caregivers, Tina Anuncion and Crissy Nora, for the loving care they provided her for the past 8 years.

A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Elko, Nevada. The ceremony will begin at 3:00 PM.

Barbara Jean Mithcell
