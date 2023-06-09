February 6, 1948 – June 5, 2023

Barbara was born February 6, 1948 in Ogden, Utah to Dorthy and George Hillyard. She spent allot of her childhood with her Grandma and Grandpa Smirl and Aunt Donna Mae and Uncle Noel Evans. The friendship and marriage that they had impress Barbara on how beautiful a marriage could be.

Barbara attended Ogden High School where she meant Floyd Ransom. Floyd and Barbara were married April 13, 1966. From this union two children were born Shane and Michelle. Floyd managed the JJ Ranch where they lived in Wyoming. Floyd tragically passed away on February 12, 1975, leaving Barbara with two young children to raise.

Jack Haan, manager of the Uranium Mine called Barbara, saying, “I hear you need a job” and Barbara said, “yes, I do.” She and the children moved off the ranch, purchased a trailer and moved to Jeffery City, Wyoming. Life went on for Barbara and the children, but there was a big void in their lives, until September 1977 when she accepted a blind date invitation to meet Phil Sullivan. Phil was a gentle man and a good dancer. He gave her a kiss on the forehead good night. It was a week before she saw him again. She saw him at the Split Rock Cafe with Mix Funkhouser at the bar. She walked around to get up her nerve to walk up to him. He explained he had been hunting. They talked, laughed, and he asked her out again.

When Shane and Michelle met Phil they instantly fell in love with him before Barbara ever did. The void Barbara and her children had, was filled by the presence and sense of humor of Phil.

Phil and Barbara were married February 14, 1979. Phil and Barbara had a blended family with Shane, Michelle, and Phil’s two sons, Tod and Shawn. After much deliberation, they purchased the Cottonwood Ranch in Shoshone, Idaho. Every summer the kids all came together including their nephew, Will Naillon. Will fit right in, becoming part of the family. Everyone worked so very hard together but also had allot of fun. No matter how hard they worked, they could not make ends meet. They soon realized they were going under, with his last bit of money, Phil took Barbara and Michelle out for a hamburger. Stopping at the Post Office, a friend, Johnny Urrutia asked how they were doing and they told him. Johnny had them meet him at the local café, because Pete Peterson wanted to talk to Phil. Pete hired Phil to run the sale yard. They moved to the sale yard. Pete and his wife Linda were wonderful people. Pete let Phil and Barbara continue to be high school rodeo directors while managing the sale yard. They loved working with the kids and other directors, making lifelong friends. They stayed at the sale yard until their kids grew up and left home. They then moved to Challis, going to work at the Cyprus Molybdenum Mine. Barbara worked in HR, and then with her skills she learned at the Wyoming mine, she became a draftsman/rodman. At Cyprus she again made lifelong friends. When Cyprus had a lay off, Phil and Barbara moved to Elko, Nevada and went to work at Independence Mine. Starting up the underground mine was a challenge but fun for Barbara. That is where Phil and Barbara meant another special person, Randy Dutton. They took him in as one of their own. Randy and Barbara worked together putting on training and setting up employee files which won them high praise from MSHA. After a few years of uncertainly of the Independence Mine life, she went to work for Barrick Mine. Again she started up the rodeo underground. She loved the miners and the work. Later she became a dispatcher/trainer for the underground dispatch.

Barbara was an accomplished stain glass artist, winning ribbons at the fairs. Her work hangs in many of her family and friends homes.

When they both were retired, they started traveling to Yuma where they again made lifelong friends. Barbara loved the outdoors, enjoying riding side by sides out in the Arizona desert, fishing, hunting, and most of all going dancing with her love, Phil. Soon they sold out in Elko and purchased a home in the Yuma Foothills.

She couldn’t ask for a better life. Her life with Phil was a great ride with a special friendship and marriage between them. Their kids, family, and friends rallied around her and Phil during her courageous fight with cancer. She thanked God for the many blessings he had bestowed on her. She is at peace.

Surviving Barbara is her loving husband, Phil; son, Shane Ransom; daughter, Michelle Schultz; sons: Tod Sullivan, Shawn Ellis; sister, Diana Whitten; brother, Michael Scherick; many beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her faithful dog, Babe.

Preceding her in death were her parents, George and Dorthy Hillyard; sister, Shawna Ashby, and husband, Floyd Ransom.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Challis, Idaho on July 15 at two o’clock at the American Legion Hall.