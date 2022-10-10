July 21, 1945—October 4, 2022

Barbara Knisley Lespade passed away suddenly on October 4, 2022, at Renown Hospital in Reno, Nevada. Barbara was born in Pasadena, California, on July 21, 1945, to Ray and Florence Knisley, joining older sister Karen. The Knisley family lived for a time on the Horseshoe Ranch in Beowawe, Nevada, and then relocated to Lovelock, Nevada, to live on the Big Meadow Ranch.

Summers for Barbara and her sister Karen, as they got older, were spent between the Big Meadow Ranch in Lovelock and the family resort, Camp Richardson, at South Lake Tahoe. Barbara and Karen waited tables and helped maintain cabins at the resort and returned to Lovelock to help on the Ranch. Barbara loved her days at Lake Tahoe and had a deep attachment for Camp Richardson. The Knisley family graciously hosted many senior skip days for Pershing County students, treating them to an overnight stay at the resort lodge and boating on Lake Tahoe.

Barbara attended schools in Lovelock and graduated from Pershing County High School in 1963. She attended the University of Nevada, majoring in English with a minor in Spanish and graduated from UNR in 1967. It was at UNR that Barbara met Rich Lespade, her love and life partner. The couple was married at Barb’s family home on the Big Meadow Ranch outside Lovelock, Nevada, on July 20,1968, beginning their life long partnership. After their marriage, Barb and Rich moved to Elko where Rich went into construction, eventually establishing his own business, and Barb began her 30 year career, teaching English at Elko High School.

Barbara was well respected during her teaching career, known for her extensive knowledge of her subject and her ability to impart that knowledge to her students. Mrs. Lespade, as she was known to her students, maintained strict discipline in her classroom and fairness and a strong ethic in dealing with her students. Her students respected her, and she in turn, inspired them, with many returning in later years to thank her for being a great teacher. Mrs. Lespade retired from teaching in 1996.

Barb and Rich moved from their Elko home in 1999 and relocated to Lamoille where they built their forever home, enjoying the beautiful mountain scenery and feeding the local wildlife. Barb became very attached to the deer, turkeys, rabbits and raccoons that visited them. Lord help the hunter who came after one of Barb’s turkeys.

Barb was preceded in death by her mother, Florence Knisley; father, Ray Knisley; and sister, Karen Peretto. She is survived by her husband, Rich and niece, Connie Johnson.

Barbara loved her life in Lamoille with Rich. She was known for her deep loyalty to her family and friends, and if you were lucky enough to be in her circle, you had a friend for life who always had your back. She will be greatly missed.

A celebration and remembrance of Barb will be held on October 19, 2022 at 12:00 with a luncheon served at the Elko Basque Hall.