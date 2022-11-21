August 10, 1957—November 17, 2022

ELKO—Barbara Lavon Palmer passed away suddenly on November 17, 2022 at home in Elko, Nevada.

She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 10, 1957 to Ronald and Tamara Harman. Her family later moved to Elko, Nevada where she graduated from Elko High School in 1975. It was during that time that she met the love of her life, Ronnie Lynn Palmer, and they married April 30, 1975. They were later sealed for time and all eternity on February 14, 1979. They built a beautiful life together, raising seven children and numerous grandchildren. Barbara cherished her family and was happiest surrounded by them, sharing meals and stories.

Barbara’s truest passion has always been caring for and serving others. She found her calling in 1986 when she became a CNA, first working in nursing homes and then in home health. She also spent many years babysitting countless children whom she loved dearly and they always fondly called her Grandma.

Barbara will be forever missed by her husband, Ronnie; her children: Tiffany (Michael) Sessions, Wesley (Theresa) Palmer, Anita (Fabian) Valdez, Kathryn (Salvador) Bravo, Darrell Palmer, Jessica (Luis) Guzman, Kristen (Brandon) Kroepel; 24 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren;, her sisters: Mary and Gloria Harman; and brother, Calvin Carpenter. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Tamara; sister, Donna Carpenter; brother, Richard Lynn Rudd; grandson, Christopher Sessions and great-grandsons: Kaden Palmer and Riley DeLeon.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at the East Stake Center on 1651 College Parkway, Elko, NV. The family will receive visitors before the service from 10:30am to 11:00am in the Relief Society room. Services will immediately follow. A graveside dedication will be held at the Elko City Cemetery.