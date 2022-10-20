Barbara Morris

October 7, 1951—August 29, 2022

On August 29, Barbara ended her struggle with cancer. For the past eleven years she had enjoyed a wonderful remission during which she was able to know and love her great-grandchildren: Abigail and Kacen Johnson and Brinley Elam and her great-nieces: Ellie and Emma Supriano.

Barbara is fondly remembered by her husband Donald Morris, daughter Angela and husband Terry Wood, grand-daughter Jennifer and husband, Cory Johnson; granddaughter Kaylie and husband Heath Elam, niece Patricia and husband Tim Supriano, nephew Justin and wife Katie Vinson, and former brother-in-law Dean Vinson.

Barbara was preceded in death by her sister, Cheryl.

Barbara is also survived by her stepson, Chisholm Morris.

Barbara will be remembered by players and employees at the Red Lion, where she worked for 15 years. Barbara worked casinos from Tahoe to Wendover to Vegas and Laughlin even working on a riverboat in Mississippi.

A private service will be held in Ryndon.