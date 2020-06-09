September 20, 1955 – May 10, 2020
Basilio “Chilo” Sandoval, 64, passed away peacefully in his home on May 10, 2020. He was born in Mexico in August of 1955. He is preceded in death by his parents Juan Sandoval and Guadalupe Llamas. Basilio came to the US in the early 70’s to provide a better life for himself and eventually his family. Basilio worked various places in Elko including The Spanish Ranch, Stockmen’s, The First Presbyterian Church, Newmont Gold and finally Cortez Gold (NGM) where he was still working at the time of his passing.
Basilio was a go-getter and “up and at ‘em” type of person who succeeded in life through his hard work and determination. He lived his life humbly and provided his family with more than enough, always.
Although his passing was sudden and unexpected, he lived his life thankful for each day and accepted that tomorrow was never promised. “Time waits for no one” was his life’s motto, if he wasn’t at least an hour early he considered himself late. This time he left far too early. He is missed tremendously by his family who treasured him and by all the friends he made along the way. He will be remembered for the loyal man that he was, his friendliness, kindness, sarcasm and laughter. He will live on in our hearts forever.
Basilio is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Vicky Sandoval; his son, Juan J. (Erika G) Sandoval; daughters, Irma (Rolando) Rodriguez and Erika Sandoval; grandchildren who adored him; Olivia, Mia, Avian and Camila; 3 brothers, 2 sisters and his crew at Cortez Gold (NGM) who spent the other part of his days with him.
— We love you, we miss you, we can’t imagine life without you in it, but with the lessons you taught us, the work ethic and life skills you instilled in us we will continue to follow in your footsteps on the path you have paved for us. It is your time to take a day off and rest in peace. Goodnight, Tata. —
A mass in his honor will be held at St Joseph’s Catholic Church at a later date.
