September 20, 1955 – May 10, 2020

Basilio “Chilo” Sandoval, 64, passed away peacefully in his home on May 10, 2020. He was born in Mexico in August of 1955. He is preceded in death by his parents Juan Sandoval and Guadalupe Llamas. Basilio came to the US in the early 70’s to provide a better life for himself and eventually his family. Basilio worked various places in Elko including The Spanish Ranch, Stockmen’s, The First Presbyterian Church, Newmont Gold and finally Cortez Gold (NGM) where he was still working at the time of his passing.

Basilio was a go-getter and “up and at ‘em” type of person who succeeded in life through his hard work and determination. He lived his life humbly and provided his family with more than enough, always.

Although his passing was sudden and unexpected, he lived his life thankful for each day and accepted that tomorrow was never promised. “Time waits for no one” was his life’s motto, if he wasn’t at least an hour early he considered himself late. This time he left far too early. He is missed tremendously by his family who treasured him and by all the friends he made along the way. He will be remembered for the loyal man that he was, his friendliness, kindness, sarcasm and laughter. He will live on in our hearts forever.