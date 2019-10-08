*2wCAPFb*Ben Wesley Stacy
November 2, 1964 – September 30, 2019
In the early morning hours of September 30, 2019, Ben Wesley Stacy was called back home to the loving arms of our Heavenly Father, to be greeted by his mamma, Icie and father, James Otis “OB” Stacy. Ben Was born November 2, 1964.
Ben’s greatest accomplishment was his family. He is survived by wife Deanna; daughter, Harleigh and sons Hesston and Wesley (Melanie); grandkids, Makenna and Ayden; sisters, Betty, and Tina (Randy); brothers, Joe and Jay (Beth); nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as his in-laws, Dean and Georgene Malaperdas. He loved them more than life itself and will forever be watching over them as they continue their journey in this mortal life, looking forward to the day when he will be reunited with them.
Ben bravely battled cancer for 17 months with ferocity and courage. He returned to work within a week from his initial surgery, because he was a fighter, and he fought up to the end, laughing to his last day and appreciating the love his family surrounded him with.
The dignity, love and compassion Ben showed while facing this horrible disease is an example we should all aspire too. Ben knew he was sick but would rather reminisce about old memories, laugh and discuss what plans your future had, than dwell upon the inevitable. He would take the good days with the bad and say, “it’s just part of the process.”
Ben grew up in Heavener, Oklahoma surrounded by the love of his parents, brothers and sisters. His life revolved around making acquaintances and friends. The list of people whose lives have crossed paths with him is incredible, especially once he began his career in the mining industry. He met and worked with people across the globe.
His career included time at Philips Dodge, Rio Tinto with assignments in Utah, Mongolia, Canada, visits to China and other foreign countries. His last role took him to Spring Creek, Nevada with Sandvik Mining.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Deliphene.
An open house / celebration of life will be held at the Stacy home Saturday October 19, 2019, 1-4 pm. In memory of Ben come out and celebrate his life with a Dr. Pepper and Snickers, along with a favorite memory for his family, how this incredible man touched your life.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Huntsman Cancer Inst., Horizon Hospice, PO Box 2284 Elko, NV 89803, or a charity of your choice.
