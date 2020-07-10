Benito Vargas Gonzalez

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 5, 1964 – June 15, 2020

Benito Gonzalez, 56, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born on March 5, 1964 in Leon Guanajuato, Mexico to Manuel and Petra Gonzalez. He moved to the United States in 1976, where he attended Elko High School, graduating in 1982. During his teenage years, he learned English as a second language, worked various jobs and played football. He spent many nights dragging Idaho Street in his Ford Bronco with his friends. In his youth, Benito dove into the work force and was proud of his career at Newmont Mining Corporation, where he worked for more than 30 years.

Benito was a devoted father and grandfather first and foremost. He treasured his daughter, Rio, and adored her two young boys, Ryker, four, and Asher, two. He was happiest when surrounded by his family. Aside from his loved ones, Benito lived for the outdoors and for a good time. He loved water sports and was an avid water skier when he was young. If he wasn’t at home watching his New York Giants, (GO BIG BLUE!) or cowboy westerns on the big screen, you’d find him out at the lake, where he enjoyed camping, driving his boat and soaking up the sun with family and friends. He also loved the winter, which included time spent snowmobiling and getting ready for Christmas. Even in the warmer months, he would constantly use the phrase, “COME ON SNOW!”