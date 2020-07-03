NHP Sergeant Benjamin Michael Jenkins was born on December 22, 1972 in San Diego, CA. He was raised by his parents, Thomas F and Janyce E. Jenkins in the Elko Area and could often be seen riding his bike around Elko, slaying bass at Ruby Lake Wildlife Refuge or hanging out at the Baseball Fields and playing Babe Ruth Baseball. He attended school in Elko and graduated from Elko High School in 1991. During High School, he was a member of the EHS Wrestling Team and was a member of the EHS Choraliers. He still enjoyed attending their annual Christmas Concerts throughout the years.

He proudly dedicated his life to volunteering and public service. Ben always joked that he was still trying to decide what he wanted to be when he grew up. After graduating from High School, he joined the Military and served honorably in both the Air National Guard and Army National Guard. He worked for both Newmont and Barrick Goldstrike Mines. While working for Barrick, he earned his EMT License and joined the Mine Rescue Team which began his journey in the EMS and Fire Services. He was a volunteer firefighter for both the Lee Engine Company and Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Departments. He served as an Assistant Chief for the Spring Creek VFD for a short time. He was also a member of the Nevada State Firefighters Association and served as a member of their Board of Directors. Ben spent quite a few years working with some of his fire family at Burning Man Station 5, which he always enjoyed. He also volunteered as an EMT Intermediate for the Elko County Ambulance Service and maintained his EMT License until recently. His latest adventure has been volunteering with the Nevada Outdoorsmen in Wheelchairs group, helping to provide hunting experiences to individuals who are confined to wheelchairs. In his spare time, Ben enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, camping and sharing his love of the outdoors with his family. He deeply loved his family and was fiercely protective of his children however his grandchildren were the apples of his eye. He loved being able to talk to them on facetime and will always be remembered for the funny faces that he would make at them.