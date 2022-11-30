July 14, 1958 – November 21, 2022

In the early morning of November 21, 2022, Benny Dean Nelson went to meet his heavenly family members in paradise. Benny was born in Elko, Nevada on July 14th, 1958, to his father and mother, Louis Nelson and Edna Leola Nelson. Elko is where he grew up and lived his entire life until his passing. When Benny graduated from high school he enlisted in the US Navy and served for 4 years until his Honorable Discharge. Part of the time in the US Navy Benny was stationed in Hawaii among other places. His career was as a plumber and he worked at several plumbing shops in the Elko Area. He also was self-employed for several years and had his own plumbing company, “Benny’s Plumbing”.

On September 15, 1984, Benny married Vicki Davidson. They had 3 beautiful children together: daughter, Stacey and twin sons, Daniel & Nicholas. They raised the children together and Benny coached some of the team sports the children participated in. They divorced after 23 years of marriage, but still stayed friends through it all.

Benny loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing, gardening and sharing his produce with friends and family. He enjoyed being around animals, spending time with family at sporting events and holiday get togethers. He liked trying new recipes and sharing them with family. Benny was a lifelong Oakland Raiders fan and would never miss a game on TV. He and his best friend Timmy would always cheer them on. Benny enjoyed reading and his favorite authors were Louis L’Amour and Tom Clancy. He had an extensive collection of books from these authors.

Benny was preceded in death by his son, Daniel James Nelson; father, Louis Nelson; mother, Edna Leola Nelson; sister, Edna Leola Marshall; sister, Judy Ann Matys and his baby sister Pauline Nelson. Benny is survived by his daughter, Stacey Armstrong (Andy Armstrong); son, Nicholas Nelson; sister, Beatrice Noorda (Don Noorda); brother, Gerald Nelson Sr. and numerous nieces and nephews.

Benny will be greatly missed by his family and friends and by the Elko community in which he resided for 64 years.

Funeral services for Benny will be on December 5th at 11:00 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home, located at 895 Fairgrounds Road in Elko, Nevada. A Celebration of his life will be at 1:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 3001 N. 5th Street, Elko, Nevada. This will be a potluck and bringing a dish would be appreciated. All family and friends are welcome.