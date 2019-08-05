December 22, 1927 – July 27, 2019
Bud Engmann passed away on July 27, 2019 in Sparks. He was the son of Peter E and Verona Huven Engmann of Appleton, WI, where he was born on December 22, 1927. Bud was a WWII Navy veteran. For the rest of his life he built and repaired slot machines in Sparks and Elko.
Bud met his soulmate, Donna Pease Wiggins in Elko. They were married in 1981 in Reno and lived in Elko and Sparks. Following her death, he resided with a step-daughter, Debbie Hamilton in Sparks. Bud loved fishing, dogs, the Green Bay Packers and his family. He was preceded by one son, Michael and his wife, Donna. No services are planned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.