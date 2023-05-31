February 23, 1927—December 11, 2023
ELKO—We, Bert’s children would like his friends and family to join us to celebrate Bert’s life on June 10th at 10:00 a.m. Starting with a Color Guard Ceremony at the Elko Cemetary, 8th and Cedar. Then join us for a light lunch in Sherry’s back yard, 432 Rawlings Dr. in Spring Creek.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.