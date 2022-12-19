 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Elko Daily Free Press is partnering with CC Communications who are sponsoring 300 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Bert Charles Munger, Sr.

  • 0
Bert Charles Munger, Sr.

February 23, 1927—December 11, 2022

ELKO—Bert Munger was born in Twin Falls, ID to William and Johanna Munger. At the age of 17, Bert joined the United States Navy and served in WWII. Upon returning to the USA, Bert received his degree in education and started teaching in Wells, NV in 1949. In 1966, Bert moved his family to Elko and took a position as the principal for Grammar #2. After 30-plus years, Bert retired from ECSD. To stay active, he long-term subbed for the rural schools and went to work for many local businesses in their sporting goods departments. Bert worked for Walmart for another 20-plus years as a way to keep busy and stay in touch with his numerous students and friends. Bert enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting guns, and the great outdoors.

Bert is preceded in death by a daughter, Sheila Keller and both his parents and step-father.

Bert is survived by Sherry (Tom) Anderson, Scott (Melody), Vicki (Dennis) Ayres, Mitch (Debbie), Matt (Lynnette), Marque (Evan) Stern; 23 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Military graveside services will be celebrated in early summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Elko County School District or the Cowboy Gear and Arts Museum in Elko.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Heating costs are rising this winter and these states are getting it the worst

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News