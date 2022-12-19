Bert Charles Munger, Sr.

February 23, 1927—December 11, 2022
ELKO—Bert Munger was born in Twin Falls, ID to William and Johanna Munger. At the age of 17, Bert joined the United States Navy and served in WWII. Upon returning to the USA, Bert received his degree in education and started teaching in Wells, NV in 1949. In 1966, Bert moved his family to Elko and took a position as the principal for Grammar #2. After 30-plus years, Bert retired from ECSD. To stay active, he long-term subbed for the rural schools and went to work for many local businesses in their sporting goods departments. Bert worked for Walmart for another 20-plus years as a way to keep busy and stay in touch with his numerous students and friends. Bert enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting guns, and the great outdoors.
Bert is preceded in death by a daughter, Sheila Keller and both his parents and step-father.
Bert is survived by Sherry (Tom) Anderson, Scott (Melody), Vicki (Dennis) Ayres, Mitch (Debbie), Matt (Lynnette), Marque (Evan) Stern; 23 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Military graveside services will be celebrated in early summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Elko County School District or the Cowboy Gear and Arts Museum in Elko.
