July 4, 1922—April 8, 2023

ELKO—Beth was born July 4, 1922 and died April 8, 2023. She was the second of eight children born to Bertha Marshall Young and Melvin L. Young. She was born in Huntington, Utah, but grew up in Wellington on a farm until age twelve when the family moved to town. She attended elementary school in Wellington and graduated from Carbon County High School in Price, Utah in 1940. She then attended business college for a year in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Beth married William (Bill) Woodward on September 25, 1942 shortly before he was drafted into the Army. After he returned, they lived in Dragerton, Utah where Beth was employed with the construction company that built all the housing and buildings for the coal miners working in that area. Dragerton became a new town during the war. They later moved to Elko in 1945 but returned to Wellington for a few years before returning to Elko permanently. Four children were born, Kerry, Kristy, Kyle and William Jr. and they all attended Elko schools and graduated from Elko County High School.

After twenty years of marriage, her husband, Bill died suddenly on November 7, 1962 while playing golf at the age of 41. The children were ages 8 to 17. At that time, Beth was employed with the Western Pacific Railroad where she worked until the jobs were abolished in Elko. She had temporary work until she began her employment with the Nevada State Welfare Division in 1968 and retired from there in 1988.

Beth was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in which she served in various callings. She played the organ and piano for many years.

Beth’s love of traveling began on her first overseas trip when she met her son, Bill Jr. in Sydney, Australia. He had just been released from a two year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After that, over the years she traveled extensively to over thirty countries and places of interest.

Beth is survived by three daughters: Kerry, Kristy, Kyle and one son, Bill Jr. She is also survived by one sister, Melba Winn. Also surviving are ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She loved her children and grandchildren who brought great joy and happiness to her life.

Services will be held Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints West Stake Center at 3001 N. Fifth Street, Elko, NV. A luncheon will be served at the church after the internment.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Beth may be made to the Elko Animal Shelter, 2210 Pinion Road, Elko or the Elko Community Concert Association.