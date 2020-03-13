*2wCAPFb*Betsy B. Jueschke
July 14, 1945 to March 11, 2020
Our Betsy B left this world on a beautiful March morning with springtime birds singing beneath a clear Nevada blue sky with not a whisper of wind. Betsy was born to Boone and Marilee Whitmer in Glendive, Montana. She grew up on the prairies of Montana from Glendive to Wolf Point and places in between. The oldest girl in a family of nine and by the age of four, was churning butter and making whipped cream.
Her passion for cooking began early on when her mother relied on her to care for her siblings. It didn’t take long until she earned the nickname “Oven.” These childhood cooking experiences, combined with her Mother’s love and guidance, earned her the reputation as a wonderful cook. As they worked side-by-side, she learned many life lessons that she then dedicated her life to passing on to her children and grandchildren, such as the importance of a smile to greet the day, to never leave home without one, to not stay grouchy, and to understand that every day is new and full of promise.
Betsy relocated to Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1965 where she met and married her husband of 52 plus years, a cowboy from Amistad, New Mexico, Wayne Jueschke. There they had their first child, Warren, and later moved to Elko, NV in 1971 where their daughter Rhonda was born.
Coming from a large family, being a mother was a familiar role. She enjoyed staying home and cooking until Rhonda started school. Then her lengthy career in customer service began, first, at Security Bank as a teller, meeting many people that she still called friends today. She moved to insurance to work with Bill Wunderlich. She also worked at the phone company and finally landed as the cheerful face that greeted you at the front check in desk of the Northern Nevada Regional Hospital.
Betsy loved people and knew everyone by name and always had a quick response and a howdy do for the children. She was never afraid of a challenge and always said that the president could be reached in three phone calls. The phone was her friend, as she was quick to find a solution by letting her fingers do the walking.
The hours spent cooking in the kitchen were also a source of conversation and a learning opportunity. For her, food and conversation went hand in hand and that is where some of her most inspirational times with family and friends were found.
When Khoury’s Market, at the time named KMarket, first opened, she baked her world famous pies to sell on the new counters of the store. She found time to bake those pies at holiday season to bless the many tables of those who did not quite possess her unique cooking/baking style.
Mom was a country girl at heart and was proud to have lived in the West before it was discovered for the last time. She held family and friends dear to her heart and kept close contact with many through the years. Her friends increased as Wayne started selling his hand crafted leather tools at leather trades shows around the west. This was always a great source of pride, to help sell his tools, shoulder to shoulder.
Betsy believed in compassion, etiquette and ethics. She said good manners and friendly hospitality never go out of style. She was a savvy mom and an incredible Gammie to the four wonderful grandkids that blessed her life. She wrote poetry and captured life through her love of photography.
In 2005 she permanently retired after miraculously surviving a dissecting aorta, of which every doctor said she should never have survived. In the medivac plane ride to Reno, NV, she stated she was not ready to go because she still had her cookbook to finish. In January of 2019, after a lifetime of capturing her thoughts and photos, the cookbook was published.
Betsy is survived by her husband, Wayne Jueschke of Spring Creek, NV; son, Warren (Tamberly) Jueschke of Elko, NV; and daughter, Rhonda (Mike) Morfin of Spring Creek, NV; four beautiful grandchildren, Jacob, Sarah and Samantha Jueschke of Elko, NV and her Bo Morfin of Spring Creek, NV; her siblings, Clint Whitmer, Glendive, MT, Patsy (Bud) Hollingbery, Yakima, WA, MaryAnn (Butch) Parks, Grass Range, MT, Boone (Alice) Whitmer, Wolf Point, MT, twin sisters, Wanda Rosseland, Circle, MT, and Rita Whitmer, Minnesota; Rex Whitmer, Dillon, MT and Barbara Whitmer, Toronto, Canada. Also many nieces, nephews, and cousins spread throughout the United States.
Services will be held at Burns Funeral Home in Elko, NV on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 2 pm with viewing at 1 pm with a reception to follow at Dalling Hall at 600 Commercial Street, Elko, NV. Hug and love your family and cook a special meal.
Welcome to my parlor,
the place I love the most,
Come join me in my kitchen
where I serve as host.
Greetings with a smile and a hug,
Served a cup of fresh coffee
In a favorite mug.
Welcome to my parlor,
The place I’ve loved the most
Welcome to supper, always pleased
To be your host.
-Betsy Jueschke
