Betsy B. Jueschke

Coming from a large family, being a mother was a familiar role. She enjoyed staying home and cooking until Rhonda started school. Then her lengthy career in customer service began, first, at Security Bank as a teller, meeting many people that she still called friends today. She moved to insurance to work with Bill Wunderlich. She also worked at the phone company and finally landed as the cheerful face that greeted you at the front check in desk of the Northern Nevada Regional Hospital.

Betsy loved people and knew everyone by name and always had a quick response and a howdy do for the children. She was never afraid of a challenge and always said that the president could be reached in three phone calls. The phone was her friend, as she was quick to find a solution by letting her fingers do the walking.

The hours spent cooking in the kitchen were also a source of conversation and a learning opportunity. For her, food and conversation went hand in hand and that is where some of her most inspirational times with family and friends were found.

When Khoury’s Market, at the time named KMarket, first opened, she baked her world famous pies to sell on the new counters of the store. She found time to bake those pies at holiday season to bless the many tables of those who did not quite possess her unique cooking/baking style.