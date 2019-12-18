Betti Ann Robinson Evans

January 1, 1931 – December 12, 2019
On Thursday, December 12, 2019, Betty Ann Robinson Evans, beloved Matriarch, passed away in Elko, Nevada, just shy of 89 years old.
Betty was born in Wanship Utah, on January 1, 1931 to Jess and Marilyn Robinson.
Betty was married to Charles “Chuck” Evans for 56 years, who preceded her in death on 9-12-06. They had three children together—Patricia DiMartini, Darold Evans and Charlotte Evans
After moving around the western US for 25 years, raising their children wherever the drilling and mining industry took them for work, Betty and Chuck eventually retired in Elko, Nevada But not until Betty put in one more 13-year stint working with the mentally disabled at Ruby Mountain Resource Center. Betty was particularly suited to interact with the clients as she possessed an abundance of patience and empathy.
Everyone loved Betty. She was kind and personable and always willing to listen to anyone’s stories. This trait served her well in later years as everyone depended on her fantastic memory and keen sense of recall. Whenever anyone needed clarification of who did what, way back when, you could always get the correct answer from Betty along with the inside scoop to each incident. A kind, gentle and compassionate woman, Betty will be missed by her friends at Highlands Manor assisted living facility in Elko, where she was known for being a sharp dresser who always had the time to listen to everyone’s stories.
She will be missed by many as she is now with her Lord and Savior.
Betty was preceded in death by her mother and father, Jess and Marilyn Robinson and her beloved husband Chuck Evans. She is survived by her sister Wanda Munger of Drain, Oregon and her two brothers; Gary and his wife Karel Robinson of Sparks, Nevada and Jack and his wife Barbara Robinson of Fallon Nevada.
Betty was predeceased by her other four siblings, Tom Robinson, Robbie Marshal, Helen Long and Yvonne Stephenson.
Betty was survived by her son, Darold Evans and her two daughters Patricia and husband Paul DiMartini and Charlotte Evans; her adoring grandchildren, Nicole Zimmerman, Natalie Kath, Kristy Evans Brown, Berley Evans, Aleesha Izatt, Melissa Hayes, Melanie Sapikowski and Michelle Moon; and her great grandchildren, Jacob Kath, Chandler Kath, Teddy Evan Zimmerman III, Jade Brown, Jamison Brown II, Cambria Izatt, Eli Izatt, Alizae Sapikowski, Olivia Moon, Peyton Moon and Danielle Moon.
Viewing 10:45-11:45 a.m.; funeral 12:00 Relief Society Room, Church of Jesus Christ Wanship, Utah, 30899 Old Lincoln Highway, Wanship, Utah 84017.
Internment—Wanship Cemetery
Luncheon—Church Of Jesus Christ Wanship Multi Purpose
