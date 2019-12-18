Betti Ann Robinson Evans

After moving around the western US for 25 years, raising their children wherever the drilling and mining industry took them for work, Betty and Chuck eventually retired in Elko, Nevada But not until Betty put in one more 13-year stint working with the mentally disabled at Ruby Mountain Resource Center. Betty was particularly suited to interact with the clients as she possessed an abundance of patience and empathy.

Everyone loved Betty. She was kind and personable and always willing to listen to anyone’s stories. This trait served her well in later years as everyone depended on her fantastic memory and keen sense of recall. Whenever anyone needed clarification of who did what, way back when, you could always get the correct answer from Betty along with the inside scoop to each incident. A kind, gentle and compassionate woman, Betty will be missed by her friends at Highlands Manor assisted living facility in Elko, where she was known for being a sharp dresser who always had the time to listen to everyone’s stories.