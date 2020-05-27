Betty Ann Mahlke (Weisz)

Betty Ann (Weisz) Mahlke, 74, Jamestown, ND passed away Sunday May 24, 2020 at Sanford Hillsboro Care Center in Hillsboro, ND with her four boys by her side. Betty Mahlke was born to Edwin Jacob Weisz and Lydia (Kienzle) Weisz on June 30, 1945 in Great Falls, Montana. She graduated from Wimbledon High School in 1963. She married her high school sweetheart Larry Mahlke June 20, 1964 in Wimbledon, ND. She worked at Farmers and Merchants Bank Wimbledon, Harold Rene Acct for 26 years, and Tax Forward until she retired in 2010. She worked with Larry at Frontier Village in retirement from 2011-2015. She was also a board member of Sunset Memorial Gardens for 50 years.
Betty was an active member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Jamestown where she participated in Naomi Circle, Lutheran Women’s Mission League, quilting group, and the community Thanksgiving Dinner committee. She also volunteered at Orphan Grain Train and with the Alzheimer’s Association. Betty enjoyed spending time with her friends from church, Red Hatters, weekly coffee group, and her exercise friends. Betty also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and watching all of their activities. She loved telling people about her special grandchildren. They meant the world to her, as did her sons and daughters-in-law. She said many times she was ready to be with Larry.
She is survived by her children Todd (Larissa), Spring Creek, NV; Troy (Tami), Twin Falls, ID; Tom (Kaia), Victoria, MN; Travis (Michelle), Spring Creek, NV; 11 grandchildren, Dayton, Julia, Daniel, Cy, Noah, Andrew, Jace, Bryce, Greta, Max, and Larry Jordan; sister-in-law, Muffy Weisz.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and 1 brother, Donald.
Private family Funeral Service will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church in Jamestown, ND. A recording of the service will be available at hautfuneralhome.com, Friday afternoon. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Jamestown, ND. Visitation open to the public: 5-8p Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Funeral home. Guidelines pertaining to social distancing will be followed.
Entrusted with the arrangements is Haut Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, Jamestown, ND.
