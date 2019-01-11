May 12, 1938- December 30, 2018 Betty Jean Corbari, Age 80. The daughter of Alta Stone and Edgar Fleshman she was born in Sacramento, California on May 12, 1938. Betty was raised in Hickman, CA. She and her brother Michael grew up on their father’s farm amongst the almond and peach orchards. Betty often spoke of working in the orchards along with her family.
When Betty was young, she worked for Bob Gallo for many years as a secretary and spoke of learning good business sense from him. She also had a love of airplanes and worked for years at Hawke Dusters where she loved to help with the crop-dusting airplanes.
Betty had daughters Susan and Judy with then-husband Zane Kirkwood, and later married George Kohler and welcomed daughter Betty Ellen (Beewee) in California.
In 1973, Betty was introduced to Archie Corbari, a rancher from Nevada – this would be the beginning of a new adventure for her. The couple’s courtship began with letters to each other, and they were married on December 1, 1973 in Reno, Nevada. Betty then moved her three daughters to Wildhorse, Nevada to begin a new life with Archie, running his family’s ranch, and together they rebuilt the family’s hunting and fishing resort. Betty often reminisced over the first few years of cold weather, isolation, and snow. Over the years, Archie and Betty worked together, serving many friends and guests at the resort. Betty’s calling was to care for others and her infectious laughter was welcoming to all who came through the resort’s doors. This business was Betty and Archie’s life for close to 30 years, and every one of their daughters were taught the value of hard work by helping with the ranch and resort.
A few years after marrying, Archie and Betty welcomed their youngest daughter, Jennifer. Together they raised their four girls and made a successful life in rural Nevada.
Archie and Betty were never ones to sit and rest. They ran Wildhorse Ranch as a cattle operation, Betty worked alongside Archie in his mining claim pursuit doing the paperwork, and for a fun hobby, Betty started the greenhouse at Wildhorse to grow vegetables and plants. Wildhorse Church was a passion Betty loved. Along with Reverend and Mrs. Inzer and good friends, she had many laughs, memories and enjoyed cooking for the summer church camps. The ranch, resort, and many other pursuits were a large part of Betty’s life and through it all she was a mother and a wife who never grew tired.
Later in life, Archie and Betty relocated to Boise, Idaho. True to form, Betty cared for her mother in law, Marie, and her husband Archie through illness. Betty would come to take care of many people in her lifetime. She helped care for and raise her nine grandchildren and this brought such joy to her. From the eldest Kristi, to the youngest, Kendall, Betty was there every step of the way as her grandchildren grew.
Nearly 14 years ago, Betty began showing signs of dementia. Through the many struggles that accompany this disease, Betty always had a smile on her face. The simple things in life like music and milkshakes were a source of joy. Her family has continued to learn from her as she navigated life with dementia, and even though she was ill, her spirit was always trusting and happy.
Betty’s faith in the Lord showed in her caring spirit. She was a devoted Christian and loved classical hymns. She was an example to her family every day to trust in the Lord and follow his plan.
Betty will forever be remembered by:
Brother Michael (Judy) Fleshman and Daughters, Susan Crump, Judy (Gary) Estrada, Beewee (Charles) Downs, Jennifer (Brian) Ridgway. Grandchildren: Kristi, Brandy, Ryan, Garrett, Jacob, Ashley, Sierra, Cheyenne and Kendall and eight great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by husband Archie F. Corbari, and Parents Edgar and Alta Fleshman.
The family is planning a memorial service in Nevada in May. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Ashley Manor Elgin and Keystone Hospice for their kindness and care of Betty.
