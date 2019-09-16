{{featured_button_text}}
Betty Ruth Gabiola Mueller

August 9, 1030—September 9, 2019

Mrs. Betty Ruth Gabiola Mueller, age 89 of Salt Lake City, Utah, Passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at 5:44 AM at Signature Healthcare in Portland, TN.

Arrangements will be under the direction of Burns Funeral Home in Elko, NV. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM with burial to follow in the Burns Memorial Garden Cemetery in Elko, NV.

Betty was born August 9, 1930 in Elko, NV, to her late parents, Alec and Alice Frank Gabiola. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wallis Mueller; one brother, Joe Gabiola, three sisters, Laraine Poole, Alice Andersen, and Elva Bracken, and son-in-law, Gary E. Fry.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Christine A. Fry; son, Fredrick “Alex” Alejandro Mueller (Barbara), eight grandchildren, Courtney Fry Frederick, Kelly Fry Vigil (Christopher), Whitney Fry Smith (John), Brandon Fry (Tammie), Melanie Mueller Reeves (Chris), Thomas Mueller, Ashton “Jade” and Anstasia “Destiny” Mueller, eleven great-grandchildren, Melissa Frederick, Gareth Frederick, Adam Vigil, Chrischianna Vigil, Christany Vigil, Gabriella Vigil, Isabella Vigil, Elizabeth Wilson, “Alex” Alejandro Wilson, Easton Fry, Luca Smith, three great-great-grandchildren, Deklan Strunk, Maevee Strunk, Davina Mueller.

Betty traveled the United States, Canada, and Mexico. She loved her family and going to her cabin. She loved fishing, hunting, and to be at home. Betty was a member of Beta Sigma Phi.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM on Tuesday September 17, 2019 at Burns Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.gilbertfhonline.com.

