August 9, 1030—September 9, 2019
Mrs. Betty Ruth Gabiola Mueller, age 89 of Salt Lake City, Utah, Passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at 5:44 AM at Signature Healthcare in Portland, TN.
Arrangements will be under the direction of Burns Funeral Home in Elko, NV. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM with burial to follow in the Burns Memorial Garden Cemetery in Elko, NV.
Betty was born August 9, 1930 in Elko, NV, to her late parents, Alec and Alice Frank Gabiola. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wallis Mueller; one brother, Joe Gabiola, three sisters, Laraine Poole, Alice Andersen, and Elva Bracken, and son-in-law, Gary E. Fry.
You have free articles remaining.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Christine A. Fry; son, Fredrick “Alex” Alejandro Mueller (Barbara), eight grandchildren, Courtney Fry Frederick, Kelly Fry Vigil (Christopher), Whitney Fry Smith (John), Brandon Fry (Tammie), Melanie Mueller Reeves (Chris), Thomas Mueller, Ashton “Jade” and Anstasia “Destiny” Mueller, eleven great-grandchildren, Melissa Frederick, Gareth Frederick, Adam Vigil, Chrischianna Vigil, Christany Vigil, Gabriella Vigil, Isabella Vigil, Elizabeth Wilson, “Alex” Alejandro Wilson, Easton Fry, Luca Smith, three great-great-grandchildren, Deklan Strunk, Maevee Strunk, Davina Mueller.
Betty traveled the United States, Canada, and Mexico. She loved her family and going to her cabin. She loved fishing, hunting, and to be at home. Betty was a member of Beta Sigma Phi.
Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM on Tuesday September 17, 2019 at Burns Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.gilbertfhonline.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.