November 1, 1926 – September 23, 2019
Beverly Premo Crum, passed away at the Edgewood Assisted Living facility in Boise, Idaho on September 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at the United Presbyterian Church in Owyhee (Duck Valley Reservation). The viewing will be at 10:30am and the services at 1:00 pm (Mountain Standard Time) on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Born on November 1, 1926, Beverly, a Western Shoshone, was one of nine children of Thomas and Anna Premo of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation, Nevada-Idaho. In her 92 years of life, Beverly achieved several accomplishments and touched the lives of many people. Beverly and Earl Crum were married in 1946 and lived for much of their lives in Owyhee, Nevada until his passing in 2016. They had 5 children and are survived by a daughter and two sons: Carol Crum of Boise, John Crum of Owyhee, and Steve Crum of Sacramento. In addition, Beverly is survived by her sister Naomi Mason of Owyhee and daughter-in-law Annette Reed (Steve’s wife). She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends. She was also preceded in death by two sons and seven siblings.
Beverly and Earl Crum served as active members of their community, including the United Presbyterian Church of Owyhee. Additionally, Beverly enjoyed speaking her traditional Shoshone language. Beverly and Earl, actively translated and sang Shoshone tribal songs since the 1970s. They tri-authored the 2001 book, Newe Hupia (Shoshone Songs). Beverly went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Anthropology in 1975 and a Master’s degree in Linguistics in 1980, both from the University of Utah. Throughout her life, Beverly enjoyed interacting with people from all different communities: tribal and intertribal, academic, religious and spiritual, and the international world (lectures on language in Japan).
Beverly held a love of life. She remained active intellectually and physically. She loved walking and running to keep fit. In her 50s, she completed four 26-mile marathons. Even in her 90s, she continued to walk and exercise. Beverly enjoyed gardening and spent time tending her vegetables and flowers.
