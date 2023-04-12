January 27, 1941 – April 2, 2023

Beverly Ann (Penny) Pruitt, born in Missoula, Montana on January 27, 1941 to Bernice and Gaylord Milligan, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023 at the age of 82. She was nicknamed Penny by her father who always called her his lucky Penny.

Penny moved with her family to Carlin, Nevada in 1941 where she attended school and made many friends. She was active in band, cheerleading and many social activities. She married her high school sweetheart, Marlin Dee Pruitt on September 17, 1956. They were married for 66 years. Penny and Dee had two children Natalie and Timothy Pruitt.

In 1959 Dee and Penny moved to Ogden, Utah where Penny attended the Steven Henager School of Business. Upon completing her business program she worked for Amalgamated Sugar Co. while Dee attended Weber State University. In 1964, Penny and her family moved to Elko, Nevada where she took a job with the U.S. Forest Service. Upon leaving the U.S. Forest Service she went to work for the Western Pacific Railroad Co. and remained employed with them until her retirement. Not being one to sit around, she came out of retirement, taking a job with Wilson & Barrows Law Office. After retiring the second time, Penny and Dee did a lot of traveling, spent the winters down south enjoying golf, sidewalk sales, warm weather and eating out.

Penny was very active in the Presbyterian Church, PEO and spent a lot of time caring for her family. She was known for her love of life, greeted all with a smile and a warm hello. Her positive attitude was contagious to all those around her.

Penny is survived by her husband, Marlin Dee Pruitt, her daughter Natalie Pruitt, son Timothy (Kim) Pruitt, grandchildren Misty Nelson, Emily Nyrhen and Marlin (Kari) Nyrhen, Travis (Kelly) Pruitt, Blake (Katrina) Pruitt, seven great-grandchildren, niece Angela Milligan and her pets Teddy and Cooper.

Penny requested to be cremated and no service to be held. A private gathering will be held at a later date with the spreading of her ashes. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to a charity of your choice in the name of Penny Pruitt.