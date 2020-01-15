Billy Lex Davis 35, passed away unexpectedly on January 13, 2020. He was born in Battle Mountain, NV on March 14, 1984. He moved to Elko in 1991 with his mom and sister and in 1992 they moved to Spring Creek. He graduated from Spring Creek High School 2002 and moved to Flagstaff, AZ. with his long time girlfriend Erica Melott where he worked in a tire shop. He came back to Spring Creek for a short stay and then moved to Las Vegas where he worked at a few odd jobs until he got a job at Super Kmart in Henderson. Both of his beautiful daughters were born in Las Vegas. After the birth of his second child, they moved back to Spring Creek. In 2008 he married Erica. Bill worked for a contractor, Schwan’s sales, FedEx and his current job was at SCMS. Bill loved to spend time with his girls, toy with RC cars, go for long rides, go camping and just spend time with family. Family was very important to him. Unfortunately, Bill was divorced in 2017.