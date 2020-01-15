March 14, 1984 – January 13, 2020
Billy Lex Davis 35, passed away unexpectedly on January 13, 2020. He was born in Battle Mountain, NV on March 14, 1984. He moved to Elko in 1991 with his mom and sister and in 1992 they moved to Spring Creek. He graduated from Spring Creek High School 2002 and moved to Flagstaff, AZ. with his long time girlfriend Erica Melott where he worked in a tire shop. He came back to Spring Creek for a short stay and then moved to Las Vegas where he worked at a few odd jobs until he got a job at Super Kmart in Henderson. Both of his beautiful daughters were born in Las Vegas. After the birth of his second child, they moved back to Spring Creek. In 2008 he married Erica. Bill worked for a contractor, Schwan’s sales, FedEx and his current job was at SCMS. Bill loved to spend time with his girls, toy with RC cars, go for long rides, go camping and just spend time with family. Family was very important to him. Unfortunately, Bill was divorced in 2017.
Bill is survived by his Daughters Abigail and Brianna (Spring Creek) Mom Peggy (Mitch) Unger (Spring Creek). Sister Sheryl (Karl) Klein (Las Vegas). Two Brothers, Kurtis Unger (Idaho Falls) and Les (Lianne) Unger (Sequim, WA) Father Bill (Las Vegas) Grandmother Barbara Watts (Richfield, UT). 3 Nieces Phoebe, Isabel and Natasha. 2 Nephews Caiden and Christian and one great nephew Chase. Lots of Aunts and Uncles and Cousins.
Bill was proceeded in death by his Grandparents Jerry Watts, Lex and Amy Davis and Bob and Ida Unger, several uncles, aunts and two cousins Rick Washburn and Brady Davis.
A celebration of life will occur this upcoming Spring. The Family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be may to the Children’s Heart Foundation of Nevada in Bill’s honor at CHFN.org.
