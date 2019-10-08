*2wCAPFb*Blaine ChambersJuly 31, 1948—October 3, 2019
V. Blaine Chambers, born July 31, 1948 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Curtis and Bernice Chambers, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019 after his battle with ALS.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his dear brother “Bud”. He is survived by his brother, Ronnie (Shermalyne) Chambers; and sisters, Paula (Dave) Heckel and Anita (Richard) McLauchlen; his beloved and devoted wife, Leslie, whom he cherished; his children Jenell (Allen) Lester, Brandon (Cherin) Chambers, Nicci (Paul) White, Rhett (Angela) Chambers plus “my-stepchildren, though I don’t like that term, I have loved all of these kids as if they were mine” … Andrew (Kristina) Mower, Jackson (Brianne) Hollberg , Sophie (Taylor) Jones and 21 wonderful grandchildren that he adored.
Blaine received his Doctorate in Exercise Physiology from BYU. He was an educator, health care professional, formulated his own nutritional supplements and was President and CEO of NutraPerfect. He loved dancing, theater, and international travel. He appreciated the beauty of the mountains, the forests, the deserts, the reservoirs and streams of Utah. Blaine enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting game and boating. Blaine was an extremely kind and thoughtful person who truly cared about others.
He cherished his membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day-Saints and he magnified every church calling. He was grateful his brother Bud had introduced him to the Church that gave him the answers he searched for.
He wrote these final words:
“I am greatly satisfied with my life, my family, my love of God and my Church. I feel my life has been full. The last thing I want to say to anyone who is reading this to be happy with life. Seek happiness and what makes you happy. If you are without pain or affliction, you have so much to be grateful for. Life is good.”
