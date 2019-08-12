{{featured_button_text}}
Bobby Dick

April 28, 1934 – August 10, 2019

Bobby Dick age 85, passed away on August 10, 2019. Bobby was born on April 28, 1934 to John and Alice (Temoke) Dick.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Beverly Dick, Ruby Valley, NV; nephew Darwin, that he raised since he was a baby, Twin Falls, ID; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be August 14, 2019 at 9:00a.m., at the Ruby Valley LDS Church followed by a feed. Burial will be at the Native Cemetery. Please bring your truck if you have one!

