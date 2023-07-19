July 6, 1955—July 16, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, UT—Bonnie Ann (Copen) Anderson, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully in the arms of her husband and children on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the age of 68, after a courageous two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Bonnie was born July 6, 1955 in Ely, Nevada and lived in Winnemucca before moving to Elko, where she graduated from Elko High School in 1973. She married the love of her life, Paul Anderson, on September 5, 1975. They were sealed for eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 1977. This year marked 48 years together.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Copen and June (Bell) Copen. She is survived by her husband, Paul, their five children: David (April) Anderson, Duane (Natalie) Anderson, Paula Folsom, Shawn (Brianna) Anderson and Amy (Aaron) Bailey; 21 grandchildren and one great-grandson, who brought immeasurable joy to her life. She is also survived by her siblings: Peggy Carpenter, Don (Pauline) Copen and Bruce (Nila) Copen.

Bonnie’s family was the center of her universe, and her legacy of love and unwavering support and guidance will forever be etched in their hearts.

Deeply committed to her faith, Bonnie served diligently in her church and was a teacher, friend, pianist, service missionary, FamilySearch specialist, and served ten years in the Salt Lake City temple. She was looking forward to the opening of the Elko temple.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 22nd at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3001 5th St., Elko, Nevada. Friends and family are also invited to a closed casket gathering at 10:00 a.m. at the same location. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Bonnie’s honor. https://give.huntsmancancer.orgBonnie’s warm smile, kind heart, and gentle spirit endeared her to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She possessed a remarkable ability to make everyone feel valued and loved, leaving an indelible impact on those fortunate enough to cross her path. She will forever be cherished and missed by her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched. May she find eternal peace in the loving arms of her Heavenly Father.