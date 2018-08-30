*2wCAPFb*Bonnie Ellen Fuller
April 17, 1944—August 24, 2018
Bonnie Fuller, 74 passed away August 24th from natural causes. She was born to Tom and Nita Nelson and raised in Libby, MT. Bonnie married Bob Fuller in 1963 and started a licensed daycare that she loved until retiring in 2008. She is preceded in death by her husband Bob and brother Hank Nelson. Bonnie is survived by her daughter Penni Riggles and husband Bill of Libby, son Joshua Fuller of Nevada, grandchildren, BJ Riggles and family from Washington; Kasie and Tim Kim and family from Libby; Timothy and Jacob both from Nevada; nine great grandchildren; brother, Tom Nelson, sisters, Lynn Boyd and Sue Hensley, as well as dozens of nieces and nephews. Bonnie had a love for children, rocking babies was her favorite thing to do. She will truly be missed. Services will be held at the Church of Christ September 8th at 11am.
