Brad Bair passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2020. Brad was born to Tom and Norma Bair in Ogden, UT on June 12, 1950. He attended elementary and middle school in Ogden until 1963 when the family was given the opportunity to become the Meadow Gold dairy distributor for northern Nevada. Upon that time Brad started attending Elko High School where he quickly became part of the football program. He made many lasting relationships while in high school and always talked about playing in the championship that won the bell that still resides there today. After graduation in 1968, he attended Weber State College for two years when Tom asked him to come home and help with the family business. Upon return he met and married Jeffrie Bair (White) in 1971. From this union, he had two sons, Chad and Loni Bair. Brad was an active member at Calvary Baptist Church in Elko and always called Calvary home. During this time, Brad met and married Christy Bair (Penrod) in 1994. From this union, the family gained three more siblings, Bo, Sheila, and Shelby Nelson. Brad loved the back country of northern Nevada and never missed an opportunity to go hunting, fishing, or four wheeling. As children and adults, some of our fondest memories of Pa was spending time in the mountains. As the family continued to grow, the grandchildren also enjoyed spending time with Pa outdoors. After the passing of Christy in August 2017, Brad found peace spending time with his family. Brad was active and had a special relationship with his grandchildren which brought him great joy as well as his dogs Charley and KC. Brad was proceeded in death by his parents Tom and Norma, and his wife Christy.