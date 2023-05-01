December 20, 1953 – April 21, 2023
It is with profound sadness that the family of Brad (Tut) Owens announce his passing on Friday, April 21, 2023. Brad was born in Elko, Nevada, on December 20, 1953, to Verlyn (Brownie) and Della Owens. He attended and graduated from Carlin High School in 1971. A few years later he met and married Kathryn Meshefski and they were blessed with four daughters. Brad proudly took over the family business, Owens Market, and eventually turned it into a hardware store, Carlin Ace Hardware. He successfully ran those businesses for the majority of his life. Brad will be remembered for his never-ending in-depth stories, passion for archery, love for the great outdoors, and his quick-witted sense of humor. He will be tremendously missed by his family, friends, and community. Until we meet again, we will keep you in our hearts.
Brad is survived by his former wife of 44 years, Kathryn Owens; daughters: Shausty (Timothy) Timko, Kinzie (Todd) Compston, Misty Blood (Jason), and Hailee (Kenny) Hamlin; his grandchildren: Calliah, Evan, and Reaghan Timko, Kylen Timko, Dakota Blood, and Cohen and Izla Hamlin; his sister, Darla (Paul) Jarvis; and many nieces and nephews.
Brad was preceded in death by his parents: Verlyn (Brownie) and Della Owens; brother, Ronald Owens, and sister, Carol Owens-Jarvis.
A viewing will be held at Burns Funeral Home on Friday, May 5, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at Grace Baptist Church in Elko, Nevada, on Saturday, May 6, at 1:00 p.m., followed by a private burial at the Carlin City Cemetery and luncheon at the Carlin City Park beginning at 3:00 p.m.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.