It is with profound sadness that the family of Brad (Tut) Owens announce his passing on Friday, April 21, 2023. Brad was born in Elko, Nevada, on December 20, 1953, to Verlyn (Brownie) and Della Owens. He attended and graduated from Carlin High School in 1971. A few years later he met and married Kathryn Meshefski and they were blessed with four daughters. Brad proudly took over the family business, Owens Market, and eventually turned it into a hardware store, Carlin Ace Hardware. He successfully ran those businesses for the majority of his life. Brad will be remembered for his never-ending in-depth stories, passion for archery, love for the great outdoors, and his quick-witted sense of humor. He will be tremendously missed by his family, friends, and community. Until we meet again, we will keep you in our hearts.