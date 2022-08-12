Oct. 30, 1944—Aug. 2, 2022

On August 2nd, 2022, Bradley Steven Hess, affectionately known as Papa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren, passed away.

Over his 77 years, Brad loved life and lived it to its fullest. He grew up in Elko, where he and his two stepbrothers terrorized the town throughout their school days. They enjoyed racing fast cars and motorcycles. Riding down the steps of Elko High labeled him a legend amongst peers and a renegade within the community.

After graduating from Elko High School in 1963, Brad was drafted into the Army, during which time he proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. Upon his return to civilian life, he put his outdoor skills to practice as an avid hunter and fisherman. He spent countless hours and walked numerous miles chasing chukar and stalking trout.

Brad was an extremely talented welder, having spent many years welding for the Western Pacific Railroad and teaching welding at the Northern Nevada Community College. He could weld or solder anything…it is fair to claim that his welds were everlasting and more solid than cement. His years of experience welding tracks proved invaluable for the remainder of his work life. He became the first railroad track inspector for the State of Nevada, after which he moved into a similar position with the State of California. He finished his illustrious track inspector career with the Federal Railroad Administration. Brad received the Federal Railroad Administration Valor Award for outstanding action without regard to personal safety, in assisting individuals out of danger during the September 13, 2001, Amtrak accident near Wendover, Utah. His wealth of work experience and passion for the railroad culminated in founding Brad Hess Consulting after retirement. Brad’s consulting business allowed him to continue passing along his knowledge by offering railroad safety training to clients throughout the United States.

Despite being labeled as a rebel during high school, he was a fierce advocate for education. He was a walking example of how central education is to opportunity, which was something that he instilled in his children and grandchildren. While working full time and supporting his family, Brad drove roundtrip from Wendover to Elko regularly to complete his Associate’s Degree from Northern Nevada Community College. As a man full of surprises, Brad surprised everyone when he walked alongside his son, Bret, as a proud graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno. His next graduation surprise came when, unbeknownst to everyone, he joined his niece, Makayla Johnson, during the graduation ceremony with the class of 2013 as a Golden Graduate of Elko High School.

Brad’s proudest achievement of all was the love he shared with his wife, Kathleen Rose Chester, a woman who, even after passing, could always make him laugh. The couple raised two sons, Bret and Charles, whom as grown men, made him so proud, that Brad told all who would listen about their accomplishments. Brad and Kathie traveled the world, often joined by friends, collecting thousands of photos while exploring 47 states and dozens of countries. When Kathie was diagnosed with cancer, Brad dedicated his life to her care and comfort, and took her passing with utmost strength.

Later in life, Brad married Judy Jean Jackson, his high school sweetheart. The two quickly made up for lost time with a whirlwind road trip, capping off their travels with a trip to Tahiti. Brad cared for Judy devotedly in her last few years of life.

Brad relocated to Reno after Judy’s passing and took on an ambitious schedule of visiting friends, spending time with family, and traveling. He described his last year as The Great Hess Convergence because he was surrounded by most of his immediate family, and he referred to his new home as a constant revolving door of children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was so very proud of his role in contributing to their success. Always seeking adventure, Brad met Lynda Parks, and their feelings for each other quickly blossomed into a love as true as any. The couple embarked on many special experiences, which of course involved several trips, movies, dinners out, and an abundance of red wine. Their time together was short, but the memories they shared created a newfound spark in Brad’s eyes.

Although a man of few words, Brad always knew what to say, offering a unique set of creative witticisms. Surrounded by friends and family, he left us with these wise words, You can’t take it with you, so enjoy it while you’re here.

Brad is survived by his stepbrother, Ken (Caroline) Weskamp, brother-in-law Chris (Lorrie) Johnson, brother-in-law Stan (Kim) Jackson, two sons Bret (Christine) Hess and Charles (Shelly) Hess, and their families, including six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 26th, 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Elko, Nevada. The interment of ashes service and military funeral honors will be held at the Burns Funeral Home and Memorial Garden at 11 a.m. There will be a lunch reception at the Mater Dei Hall at St. Joseph’s immediately following the interment service. A separate Celebration of Life will be held in Reno Sunday afternoon, August 28th.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Great Basin College Foundation, Great Basin College, Elko, 1025 Chilton Circle, Elko, NV 89803. Checks may be made payable to the Great Basin College Foundation and include Brad Hess in the memo line. Online donations may be made through the website: https://www.gbcnv.edu/foundation/. Go to Give Now, enter the amount and indicate the donation is in the name of Brad Hess after designating In Honor or Memory Of.