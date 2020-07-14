On Friday July 10, 2020, Brenda Jean Anderson Taylor, our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend returned to the arms of Our Heavenly Father at her home in Fountain Green surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 57. Brenda was born November 30, 1962 to Lee E. Anderson and Patsy J. Anderson of Ephraim, Utah. Brenda was raised in Ephraim and attended Ephraim Elementary and graduated from Manti High School. Brenda loved her family farm in Chester, as well as horseback riding, camping in the surrounding mountains, and traveling. Brenda met the love of her life Glenn E. Taylor in 1986 they married later on October 10, 1987. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple.

The couple moved to Las Vegas for several years before purchasing the small town of Currie, Nevada. They owned and operated the Currie Store for over a decade before briefly moving to Ruby Valley when the Currie School closed. They later moved back to Fountain Green, Utah to take care of her elderly father. She raised two sons and four daughters. Brenda was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and enjoyed many callings in primary and the nursery. Together with her husband they spent a lot of time hunting for treasure in the old ghost towns of Nevada and Utah. Brenda loved children, especially babies. She doted on her grandchildren loving them endlessly. All of her children’s friends called her mom. Her soul was full of the Spirit and her heart was full of love. Kindness was her nature. Her smile was like the sunset and her love was like a warm comforter. Brenda will always be loved and missed by all....