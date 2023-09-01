Brett Dana Hammond, 60, unexpectedly passed away in his hometown of Reno, NV on August 18, 2023. Brett was born and raised in Elko, NV. An avid outdoorsman, Brett spent his early years trapping furs with his brother Chris, and hunting the Ruby Mountains with his father, Ken. His affinity for hunting, fishing, and spending time in the Nevada wilderness persisted well into his adult life, and his home more closely resembles a Cabela’s than an actual dwelling. In fact, he would probably tell you that his mountain goat and bighorn sheep mounts were just as important to him as his actual family members. After leaving Elko to attend college, Brett enrolled at the University of Nevada, Reno where he graduated with a degree in civil engineering. Brett always had an enviable talent for art, and there is not one corner of Reno where his professional work cannot be seen and appreciated. Following his retirement, he channeled his artistic abilities into woodworking and began furnishing his children’s homes with his creations. Brett was the epitome of a loud, stubborn Italian who was incapable of speaking without using his hands, and he possessed an incredible charisma that always made him the life of the party. His personality was truly infectious and left a lasting impact on anyone lucky enough to cross his path. Brett is survived by his wife, Reba; his three children: Brynn, Kess, and Reese; his mother, Georgia; his sister, Stefanie; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Ethan; his father, Ken; and his brother, Chris.