January 17, 1967—July 6, 2022

On July 6, 2022, Jesus opened Heaven’s gates and took Brian home. Brian Allen Gould was born on January 17, 1967 to Robert Charles (Bob) Gould, Sr. and Ada JoAnn (Jody) Rhoades Gould. He was a feisty and determined child, which served him well with his courageous year and a half battle with pancreatic cancer. Brian grew up in Gillette, WY.

After graduating high school Brian served in the US Army. Brian’s army career ended after being honorably discharged from service. He then moved to Newcastle, WY where he met Julie Marie Spence, after being set up on a blind date by their mothers. Brian and Julie had a year-long courtship and married on June 3, 1990. Just a month later, the newlyweds moved to Elko, NV and later Spring Creek, NV, where they raised their two children: Brianne and Tyler.

Always an avid hunter, Brian truly embraced the outdoors, and shared this love with Julie and their kids. He taught their children, nieces, and nephews how to shoot a gun. Took the family on hikes through Lamoille Canyon yearly, walked miles to get to the game he was hunting. Brian called in that lone bull elk out of boredom when his family only had cow or deer tags. One of Brian’s highlights from his youth was a trophy bull elk that he shot in Moskee, at the age of 17. The bull scored a 368 3/4 on the Boone and Crockett scale. Brian was alone on the hunt, with pure stubbornness, loaded that elk into the back of his dad’s pickup so he could show it off to everyone in Newcastle. He made sure to stop at his uncle Bill’s (Quick) house, as Bill was like a second father to him. Although Brian and his dad always shared the love of a good hunt and are now together in Heaven.

Brian is survived by the love of his life of 32 years, Julie Marie Gould; his daughter, Brianne her family (Dalton) Stull and their two children, LilyAnne and Briton; his son, Tyler and his family (Lily) Gould, and their son, Brantley; his mother, Jody Gould; his brother, Rob (Julie) Gould; his sisters: Lisa (JR) Smith and Tia ( Brent) Lange; his dear friends, whom are family: Jay (Donnita) Nordwall and Bill (Mary) Skinner; along with many nieces; nephews; cousins and close friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Bob Gould and father in-law Bill Spence. Brian will be laid to rest next to his dad in Newcastle, Wyoming.

Services will be located at the Gateway Fellowship Church at 10:00 a.m. on July 30, 2022 (on hwy 85 before the pizza barn).