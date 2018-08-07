Subscribe for 33¢ / day
March 9, 1972—August 2, 2018

Brian, a life-long resident of Carson City, Nevada, born on March 9, 1972 died unexpectedly on August 2, 2018 at the young age of 46.

Brian was an outgoing guy that loved outdoor activities which included camping, golfing, hiking with his wife and fishing with his family. He was passionate about his Volkswagen bugs and to him the older the better. Brian just came home from his second annual fishing trip to Alaska with his father in-law.

Brian was the loving husband of Yvonne Anderson. He is survived by his mother, Pamela Borda; son, Taylor Anderson and step-father, Tom Case. Friends and family can pay their respects at the visitation on Wednesday, August 8 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Autumn Funerals and Cremations Carson City, Nevada. A burial will take place on Thursday, August 9 at 10:00 a.m. at Walton’s Memorial Gardens in Carson City, Nevada.

