August 20, 1945 – November 29, 2019

Bruce Andrew Given, 74, passed away on November 29, 2019, in Carson City, Nevada with his wife, Nancy, of 18 years by his side. He died of complications of a short-term medical condition. He was born on August 20, 1945 to Andrew James Given and Doris Louise (Schweiker) Given in Palm Springs, CA.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Newton; his sons, Andrew (Megan) Given of Olympia, Washington and Greg (Niki) Given of Fishers, Indiana; his grandchildren, Rose and Max of Fishers, Indiana; his sister Connie (Tom) Clark of Foster City, California; and extended family and friends.

Bruce graduated high school in McAlester, Oklahoma. He received his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from the University of Oklahoma which he was fortunate enough to get a full scholarship to play baseball. Later in the coming decades he earned his Masters and Doctorate degrees.