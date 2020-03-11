September 21, 1953 – January 29, 2020

Bruce Barlow Burns passed away on January 29, 2020, in Ocean Park, Washington. He was born September 21, 1953, in Elko, Nevada to Robert and Elner Burns. He graduated from Elko High School and joined the Navy.

After his stint in the Navy pretty much led a nomadic life. He attended college in Washington and Florida. Bruce lived in Walnut Creek, California, Long View, Washington, Orrs Island, Maine, and Gainesville, Florida before coming back to Elko. He left Elko and moved to Meeks, Colorado before finally landing in Ocean Park, Washington.

Bruce spent most of his life keeping busy with many different trades. He was an eternal optimist; his glass was always full. He was always ready and willing to lend a hand, never asking anything in return. He loved the outdoors, woodworking and leather art.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, and grandmother, Gertrude Abbett. He is survived by his two sisters, Bonnie (Don) Kennedy of Reno, Nevada; Vikki (Randy) Dedman, of Wells, Nevada; nieces, Mara, and Lander; nephews, R Jay, and Race and two great-nieces and two great-nephews.

Bruce will be missed by all his good friends, especially Randy and Tammy Bennett. A memorial service will be scheduled in the late spring or summer in Elko. His guest book is available at www.penttilaschapel.com.